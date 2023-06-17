Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $90.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

EW stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.