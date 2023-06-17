Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Target Price at $67.30

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after buying an additional 524,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after buying an additional 844,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

