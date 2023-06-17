KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Maintains Rating at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

