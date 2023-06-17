Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -451.93% -15.68% -13.07%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electra Battery Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 96 469 1033 52 2.63

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 375.11%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.68 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $729.26 million $8.34 million -10.83

Electra Battery Materials’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.