Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 246.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.80 ($3.09).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 295 ($3.69) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.74) to GBX 209 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

