UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $47.97 Average PT from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after buying an additional 946,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

