Analyzing Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scilex and iTeos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $41.80 million 27.16 -$23.36 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.89 $96.65 million $0.31 45.68

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scilex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex N/A -733.04% -43.21% iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% 1.78% 1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Scilex and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.7% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Scilex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Scilex has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scilex and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 0 0 N/A iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.13%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Scilex.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Scilex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. It also offers SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trail for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

