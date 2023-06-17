Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $45.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 364.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 568.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. Xencor has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

