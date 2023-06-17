SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SpringBig has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 765.38%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and SpringBig’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $1.19 million 1.90 -$7.44 million N/A N/A SpringBig $27.61 million 0.51 -$13.08 million ($0.51) -1.02

SaverOne 2014 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SpringBig beats SaverOne 2014 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

