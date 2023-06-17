Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) vs. Biglari (NYSE:BH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

72.2% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.73 million 1.09 -$3.49 million N/A N/A Biglari $368.23 million 1.22 -$32.02 million $119.91 1.65

Yoshiharu Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biglari.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Biglari 8.89% 5.95% 3.94%

Summary

Biglari beats Yoshiharu Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. The Insurance Operations segment operates through First Guard and Southern Pioneer. The Maxim segment deals with media and licensing. The Southern Oil segment consists of the oil and gas operation in Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Sardar Biglari in 1934 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

