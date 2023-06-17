Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $85.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

