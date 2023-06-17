Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $363.57

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $162,749,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $431.96 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.