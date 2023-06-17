Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 196.90

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.46).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 12th.

DLG stock opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 133.29 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.25). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,845.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

