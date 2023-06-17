Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $41.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Aramark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.