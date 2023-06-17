Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $49.28

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

