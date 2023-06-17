Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in May

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.
