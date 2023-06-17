Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in May

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

