Halma’s (HLMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.28) to GBX 2,295 ($28.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,360.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54). The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,959.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

