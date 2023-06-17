Analyzing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) & ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of ALX Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of ALX Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -218.44% -66.16% ALX Oncology N/A -44.32% -39.31%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALX Oncology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and ALX Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 ALX Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.44, suggesting a potential upside of 129.95%. ALX Oncology has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 204.88%. Given ALX Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and ALX Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $10.11 million 21.52 -$75.40 million ($0.36) -2.94 ALX Oncology $1.18 million 326.61 -$123.48 million ($3.17) -2.97

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors. The company's pre-clinical products include ALTA-002, a SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

