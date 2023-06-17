Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Head-To-Head Survey

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million ($1.30) 0.00 Innate Pharma $60.78 million 4.41 -$61.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clarus Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Clarus Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

