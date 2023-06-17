Analyzing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skeena Resources and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 219.20%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skeena Resources and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -120.45%

Volatility & Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.64 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -18.20

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

