Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) vs. Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Head to Head Review

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Plymouth Rock Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $4.47 million 4.15 -$3.35 million ($0.23) -5.04 Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Plymouth Rock Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iveda Solutions and Plymouth Rock Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iveda Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Plymouth Rock Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -50.12% -44.72% -32.35% Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

