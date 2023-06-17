Comparing Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 30.05% 10.30% 1.15% Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $257.05 million 2.38 $81.88 million $2.33 7.49 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.69 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.33

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Heritage Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heritage Financial and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.64%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Financial.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Provident Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

