ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head-To-Head Review

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 5.25% 10.18% 4.01% FalconStor Software -11.08% N/A -11.49%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ServiceNow and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $7.25 billion 15.90 $325.00 million $1.96 288.51 FalconStor Software $10.05 million 1.31 -$1.80 million ($0.38) -4.87

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ServiceNow and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 27 0 2.93 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $536.94, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

ServiceNow beats FalconStor Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Rating)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.