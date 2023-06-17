Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Head-To-Head Review

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 3.83% 26.55% 9.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 3 5 1 0 1.78

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,015.70%. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Sprouts Farmers Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 2.40 Sprouts Farmers Market $6.40 billion 0.54 $261.16 million $2.33 14.51

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

