Financial Review: MediaAlpha (MAX) vs. Its Competitors

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 185 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MediaAlpha to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 795 4755 10081 251 2.62

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.76%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.77%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.71 MediaAlpha Competitors $3.96 billion $83.93 million -26.38

MediaAlpha’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -39.58% -177.24% -6.90%

Summary

MediaAlpha rivals beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.