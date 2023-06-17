Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) PT at $41.25

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

