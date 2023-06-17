Contrasting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37% Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intchains Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 7.15 $32.31 billion $6.47 16.17 Intchains Group $345.47 million 1.50 $51.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 6 0 2.86 Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $101.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Intchains Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

