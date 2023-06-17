Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.