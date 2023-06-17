Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $68.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Palomar Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palomar by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $9,260,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Rating

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

