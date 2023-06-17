Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $77.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.