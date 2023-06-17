Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $60.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.19.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.