Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $60.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.19.
TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage
In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.