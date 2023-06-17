Contrasting Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) & Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Orbit International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.14 N/A N/A N/A Orbit International $22.22 million 0.99 $3.25 million ($0.01) -624.38

Orbit International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Orbit International -0.19% 0.26% 0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ostin Technology Group and Orbit International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ostin Technology Group beats Orbit International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and outdoor LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China with manufacturing facilities in China.

About Orbit International

(Get Rating)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.