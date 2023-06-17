Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $311.92

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.92.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.72 and a 200-day moving average of $288.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

