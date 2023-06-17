PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $33.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
