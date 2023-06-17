PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $33.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 71.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 139.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

