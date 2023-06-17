Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $48.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 1.0 %

Alcoa stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after acquiring an additional 455,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.