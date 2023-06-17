Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $104.86

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Rating

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

