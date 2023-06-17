Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,847.14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,836.67 ($73.03).

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($71.95) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($73.20) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners cut InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG opened at GBX 5,500 ($68.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,293.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,433.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,334.87. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,174 ($52.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,796 ($72.52).

Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($67.19) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,157.66). In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($67.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,142 ($10,187.69). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.19) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,157.66). 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

