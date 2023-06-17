NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Bank of America upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,500 ($81.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,535.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. NEXT has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $84.10.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

