PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Upgraded at ING Group

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PostNL Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.64.
About PostNL
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PostNL (PSTNY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.