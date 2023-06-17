PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Upgraded at ING Group

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.64.

Get PostNL alerts:

About PostNL

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.