Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $121.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.07.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.