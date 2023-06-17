Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 0.7 %

IDEXY stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Rating)

See Also

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.