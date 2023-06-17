Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNGPF. BNP Paribas raised Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.02) to GBX 360 ($4.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

MNGPF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

