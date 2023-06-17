FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCBBF. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.