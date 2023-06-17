Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

