Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RHUHF stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

