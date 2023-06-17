Investec Lowers Tristel (OTCMKTS:TSNLF) to Hold

Tristel (OTCMKTS:TSNLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Tristel Stock Performance

TSNLF opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Tristel has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

