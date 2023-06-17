Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AWX stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
