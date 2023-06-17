Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARIS. Citigroup cut their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NYSE ARIS opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

