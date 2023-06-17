Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.94 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

