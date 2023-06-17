StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AWH opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

