StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
AWH opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.